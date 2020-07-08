COMPANY PROFILE

Advanced Viticulture, Inc. may be engaged for specific, short-term project work, general, longer-term advisory services, or anything in-between.
Irrigation/ Water Management
Vineyard Management & Development:
Vineyard Technologies:
Soil Management:
Mineral Nutrition Management:
General Viticulture:
What it means to winegrapes and what we can do about it
I'm not an expert in climatology, and I’ll bet most of you are not either. That is why I listen to experts on the subject of climate change. I concluded, long ago, that not only is it real, but humankind has played a large part in the most recent and dramatic changes in weather patterns and weather-related events. I’d like to avoid politics in this viticulture column, but I find it painful to hear that deniers are still out there. Sure, there are some scientists that deny anthropogenic causes for climate change, but they represent only a tiny minority of scientists who have seen enough evidence supporting man-made climate change. In fact, many of the scientists being touted by climate change deniers are not climate scientists at all—some are not true scientists at all.
What struck me and made me a believer many years ago, was the dramatic spike in atmospheric CO2 concentration over the last several decades relative to levels in the distant past. According to a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) graphic,1 over hundreds of thousands of years CO2 levels fluctuated between 200 and 280 ppm, based on data collected from ancient ice cores. In 1950, CO2 spiked to more than 300 ppm and continued to rise to its current level of over 400 ppm. So don’t tell me that humankind isn’t, at least in part, the cause of an extreme and rapid rise in CO2 unlike any other in the last 800,000 years or so.
CO2 isn’t the only greenhouse gas (GHG). According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) graphics,2 methane levels fluctuated about a mean of 500 ppm over that same time span and have spiked in recent decades to about 1,800 ppm. Nitrous oxide, a persistent and strong greenhouse gas, fluctuated above and below a mean of about 250 ppm over that long stretch of time and has risen to about 330 ppm in the present time.
Yes, humans have created these changes, and one does not need to be a climatologist to understand that the burning of fossil fuels by an ever-in-creasing population has caused this change. It both surprises me and sickens me that there are still people who buy into the propaganda that these are normal phenomena we are witnessing. But I said I wouldn’t get political…
What is Changing and What Does it Mean When Growing Winegrapes
I attended the Sustainable Ag Expo in November 2019 and listened to two speakers on the topic of climate change. Tapan Pathak, an extension specialist researcher at UC Merced, is a specialist in climate adaptation in agriculture. He stated that while temperatures are rising, the maximum daily temperatures are rising only modestly while the nighttime minimum temperatures are rising at a higher rate over time. A paper in which Pathak was lead author3 showed that an 11-year running average of California temperatures has risen above the long-term average by about 1° F since 1980, but the recent decade saw deviations from the mean up to and over 2° F. If you think that only 2 degrees doesn’t mean much, think again. Over the growing season, that level of increase kicks a region up a whole notch in the Winkler classification.
Warmer night temperatures will have an effect on fruit maturation that is distinct from daytime temperatures, so the phenomenon of rising temperature minima should not be taken casually. Photosynthesis occurs only during daylight hours for the grapevine, but vine and berry metabolism continues to take place during the night. Berry metabolism uses malic acid as its primary source of energy, so warmer night temperatures should stimulate a more rapid degradation of malic acid, leading to fruit with lower acid concentration at harvest. On the other hand, secondary metabolite production could potentially increase as well, which could have the effect of a faster phenolic maturation rate under warmer night conditions. Hence, higher night temperatures could be detrimental to warmer regions while having a potential benefit to growers in the coolest of regions. That benefit could be swamped out in the bigger picture, however, as growing seasons could be shortened both by temperature increases and more dramatically changing weather conditions during the growing season.
Gregory Jones, professor and director of the Evenstad Center for Wine Education at Linfield College in the Willamette Valley, Ore., spoke at the Expo and stated that a 1° F increase in average temperature would shorten the season from budbreak to harvest by between five and 15 days. That means that fruit may get riper sooner and, as a result, could ripen during the warmer summer months, further amplifying the wine quality issues associated with a warmer environment.
Jones cautioned that increases in temperature would likely be accompanied by increases in humidity, and, therefore, disease pressure could be on the rise. Has anyone noticed that recently? I know that powdery mildew incidence and severity seem to be increasing almost every year, and I also have noticed higher humidity affecting stomatal conductance (higher humidity leads to higher stomatal conductance). Apparently, climate change has not led to overall increases in precipitation but has led to, and will continue to lead to, more dramatic weather events in the form of not only severe storms, but also intense cold, extreme heat and increased occurrence of drought. Although temperatures are rising globally, we don’t talk much anymore in the vernacular of “global warming.” Warming is certainly occurring, but it is the dramatic events occurring worldwide that are of greater environmental and societal impact. Hurricanes, fires, floods and other catastrophic events are beyond the scope of this discussion, but variable weather conditions are certainly impactful on wine growing.
Changes in weather from year to year are to be expected as a natural part of our wine-growing world and are often viewed as the primary influence of vintage quality. But as climate change intensifies, the variability from year to year increases, causing larger and larger deviations from the mean and potentially creating more and more poor vintages due to extremely cool weather or extremely hot weather. One does not have to look very far back to recall the 2017 growing season (very hot) followed by 2018 (very cool). The 2017 North Coast fires notwithstanding, 2017 was a difficult growing season that featured sluggish and stopped ripening due to sharp changes in temperature. Yes, weather varies, and much seasonal variability is simply natural changes in weather, but we will likely face greater variability as time goes on and climate changes worsen.
What Should We Do as Growers?
As climates warm and region II’s get transformed into region IIIs (and so on), varieties that have performed well historically may not be ideal any longer. Jones said he is seeing that in the Willamette Valley, though they have some time to go before Pinot Noir doesn’t work there. But, outside of the U.S., wine-growing regions in Europe and just northward into Canada have experienced such changes in climate as to consider varietal changes. For the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, that means that Bordeaux varieties may be grown successfully in its southern reaches. That may be a welcome occurrence for them, though I know that there are very few who are actually excited about the prospects of climate change. Although research is ongoing to find alternative varieties for existing wine regions, how can Napa not be known for Cabernet Sauvignon? And who would want to see a Russian River Bordeaux blend? Regions have developed identities, and a change in climate that upsets that identity could be a marketing nightmare and a real disruption to our industry—an industry that maintains deep ties to history and tradition. That said, it may be inevitable that some varietal changes be made, at least in the warmer parts of each region. In cooler parts of each region, warmer-climate varieties will likely begin their intrusion into formerly cooler-climate vineyards.
More subtle vineyard changes can be considered, especially in the cooler parts of each region that are not yet ready for varietal change. Trellis systems that provide more shade on fruit will likely become more popular, bucking the longer-term trend of strictly upright VSP trellises. Cross-arms to widen out those tight VSPs have been showing up more and more, though the benefit of widening the trellis has little effect on fruit shading unless row orientation is such that fruit becomes shaded during the hot, late-afternoon sun. Hence, vineyard design for new vineyards is as important now as ever—and likely more important. For existing vineyards, leaf removal practices may need to change, though the trend towards lighter leaf removal could potentially backfire into causing higher disease incidence. Plastic mesh shade cloth that covers the fruit zones from hot afternoon sun is becoming more common, and it seems that a black shade cloth, which provides about 30 to 35 percent shade works well in most cases over other colors and densities.
Irrigation management cannot be done by calendar or in the same manner every year. Rainfall patterns, especially spring rainfall in the North Coast, will dictate when irrigation needs to be started. Growers must look at weather forecasts to apply preemptive irrigations to avoid vine stress during heat waves. This is not that different than it ever was before, only it is more imperative than ever that growers stay on top of irrigation management and not follow the same pattern each and every year.
What Can Growers Do to Stop Climate Change
We can’t stop climate change; we can only slow it down. It will take dramatic shifts in our behavior and our reliance on fossil fuels to stem the tide. As individuals, the answer would be to initiate behavioral changes on a personal level, but that is of infinitesimal impact if not done broadly by the whole populace, not only by our country but by all countries, including those that are heavier contributors to GHGs than the U.S. So, yes, the answer is political, and it’s not an ideological one necessarily (though it seems to be right now). There are members of all political parties who support changes to reduce GHGs, and they must be supported; they, in turn must support changes worldwide, including those bad actor countries that continue to emit GHGs at a higher rate than our own.
As for growers, our impact is slightly more influential than that of an individual outside the world of agriculture. We burn diesel to farm, burn vines and trees when they are removed for replanting, and we till the soil. All of these contribute GHGs to our environment and in a much bigger way than the average Joe.
I don’t see us getting away from diesel tractors anytime soon. The amount of horsepower required for farming is high, and currently only diesel engines provide sufficient energy to run our implements. While the newer tiers of diesel engines are cleaner burning than they used to be, reducing particulates, carbon monoxide and oxides of nitrogen, they still spew about as much GHG as they used to; it’s just that some of the other side-effects have been mitigated. I have yet to see an electric tractor in action, but they are on the way. About 10 years ago we would have scoffed at an electric car, but look at what we have now. Electric pickup trucks are on the way, and aside from the satisfying rumble of a full-size pickup truck, they will eventually be able to get the job done.
On the other side of the equation, vineyards sequester carbon, which is something we do that provides a benefit to the environment. Carbon is sequestered in the vines themselves but is also found in the soils where cover crops grow and decompose, leaving carbon skeletons that persist for long periods of time. The actual amount of carbon sequestered is now being studied in detail, and it is a meaningful amount. But we can quickly undo that benefit if we burn our vines after we tear them out for replanting. All of the carbon in the biomass of the permanent vine structure is released back into the atmosphere when vines are burned. Chipping is an alternative that avoids this rapid carbon release. It is considerably more expensive than burning, since wires and other hardware need to be separated from the vines instead of simply pushing them into a pile and burning. But its benefits should not be overlooked for sustainable, carbon-neutral winegrowing.
Perhaps even more detrimental than vine burning is tillage. Yes, good old tillage. While it seems logical to till a cover crop under to allow it to break down in the soil, tillage actually introduces a large slug of carbon into the soil that is rapidly decomposed, compared to the same vegetation in a no-till condition. Tillage destroys the soil structure and microbial ecosystem; it not only leads to a rapid release of CO2 into the atmosphere, but also causes a large release of nitrous oxide. Nitrous oxide is a more detrimental GHG than CO2. Reducing or eliminating tillage from our vineyards could go a long way towards improving carbon sequestration and GHG reduction.
While we represent only a small fraction of agriculture worldwide, winegrape growers are dedicated to sustainability, and we can and should set examples for all of our agricultural brethren. True sustainability extends past one’s own farm.
The season is moving along quickly. Here in the north coast, we are at the critical stage of berry development where water status of the vines is of utmost importance. Lag phase through veraison is the period that can make or break vintage quality. This season has featured a dry spring weather pattern, which has led us to irrigate many vineyards sooner than normal.
Take a look at the chart below for a Pinot Noir vineyard in Green Valley AVA. The red line is last year's average soil moisture for the root zone while the blue line is the current year's. We're at a much lower soil water content than last year and are about to irrigate while this same vineyard got its first irrigation about one month later.
Knowing your soil moisture from the beginning to the end of the growing season (not to mention the dormant season) provides insight that you don't have via your eyes or by plant-based sensing.
Our services include installation and support of the soil moisture sensors. Once installed, we are happy to guide you on how to view the soil moisture data and make calculated decisions on irrigation.
For those wanting more assistance, AV offers an advisory package for growers looking for expert analysis and easy-to-follow irrigation recommendations based on your real-time soil moisture and plant stress data. It's the midpoint of the growing season, but its not too late to try out soil moisture technology.
Email paul@advancedvit.com or call us at (707) 838-3805 for more information on our soil moisture probes, other technology and any site specific questions you may have.
Everyone associated with the wine industry knows that labor has become more expensive, and it seems that wages are accelerating upward. The pool of largely unskilled or untrained labor is drying up, while those who remain available want more money for their work—and are getting it. Hence, there is absolutely no doubt that vineyards will increasingly adopt mechanical means to replace operations traditionally done by hand. Fortunately, necessity drives invention and innovation, and there are better versions of vineyard machines available all the time. Buying this equipment requires a significant cash investment, so growers will be willing to do so only when the return on the investment makes good business sense. But it is a little more complicated than simply substituting a machine for a human, especially in the fine-wine production sector. We have convinced ourselves that hand-farming is better than machine-farming, and wineries and winemakers are often reluctant to yield to the growing need for mechanization. In some cases, this is justified, but in others, it’s not.
In June 2019, the Oregon Wine Research Institute (OWRI) hosted a webinar featuring Clark Seavert, professor of applied economics at Oregon State University. Seavert conducted a study on the economic benefits of replacing farm labor with mechanical methods. He did his studies on real vineyards, with real equipment and with real numbers, using Pacific Northwest regional vineyards. His labor rates seemed a bit higher than ours in California, but not all that different; he also seemed to use reasonable assumptions of future overhead costs and wage projections. Of course he did—he’s an economist. Though he targeted Oregon and Washington vineyards for his study, I found his study to be well thought-out, and his results can readily be applied to vineyards in California.
One thing I appreciated is that he used four different vineyard size scales: 20- and 40-acre vineyards in Oregon and 100- and 500-acre vineyards in Washington. For all but the 500-acre vineyard, the study had the participating grower purchase add-ons to be used with existing tractors, including a harvester. For the 500-acre vineyard, however, a harvester was purchased from Pellenc Americas, Inc. for harvest and some of the other mechanical operations. The results are quite detailed, and so I will not cover each and every outcome here. I urge you to take a half-hour of your time and view the webinar that is available online.
Pre-pruning
Cane-pruning was looked at for the two Oregon vineyards, as it is a common practice in northwestern Oregon. Seavert found that pre-pruning machines did not present a savings over hand work for cane-pruning. I might suggest that this is because cane-pruning using a pre-pruning machine is not really machine pre-pruning. Rather, hand-pruners must go through and make the main cuts to the vines, and the pre-pruner serves as no more than a brush puller and chipper. While pulling brush is slow, the fact that cane-pruned vines cannot be truly pre-pruned results in no savings. It actually ends up being more costly than traditional methods.
On the other hand, pre-pruning is quite possible and feasible with cordon-trained, spur-pruned vineyards. Trimming canes to long spurs is rather easy to do and has the added benefit of making the final pruning pass using hand labor quick and, therefore, inexpensive. The late pruning has been shown to reduce susceptibility to trunk fungal pathogen infections. There was a small benefit to even the 20-acre vineyard, with a savings of about $140 per acre, per year. There was a 10.9-year payback on the equipment for this small vineyard, which casts doubt on its benefit. However, jumping to only a 40 acre vineyard reduced the payback on the equipment purchase to just 3.7 years. Of course, pre-pruning larger vineyards makes even more sense, with payback periods on the equipment at one year and a cost saving on the order of $400 per acre, per year.
There is really no downside to pre-pruning spur-pruned vineyards because there is absolutely no downside to wine quality, and there is a disease management benefit. It’s not a slam-dunk, however, in wet climates like northwest Oregon or California’s North Coast. Climates like these have wet conditions in late fall and winter, so getting a tractor, especially a wheel tractor, into many vineyards can be difficult, if not detrimental, to the vineyard. This can sometimes be remedied with crawler tractors, but driving any tractor in wet conditions and clay-based soils might nevertheless be inadvisable. On the other hand, drier climates, like those found in eastern Washington, southern and eastern Oregon, as well as the Central Coast and Central Valley of California, are perfectly amenable for pre-pruning.
Suckering and Shoot-Thinning
These two practices were grouped together in the study, but they are quite different practices. Suckering is relatively mindless and requires the removal of trunk, crown and head suckers. This often requires no more than a gloved hand wiping off the suckers, so its mechanization can be done easily with nylon brushes. Cordon-suckering is more demanding, as one must discern suckers from desired shoots. Likewise, shoot thinning, or removal of the undesired shoots (not necessarily suckers), requires skill that is difficult to replicate by machine. Current suckering machines consist of flexible paddles that brush off shoots at intervals, depending on the rotational speed of the paddle rotor, as well as the translational speed of the tractor they are mounted on. Those suckering tools are fine for fully mechanized vineyards, or at least those that have been fully machine-pruned. But hand-pruned vineyards are unlikely to adopt the mechanical suckering implement anytime soon.
In fact, suckering and shoot thinning provided the least attractive payback of all those studied. Seavert found a 25-year payback on suckering/shoot thinning for a 20-acre vineyard and a 6.2-year payback for a 40-acre vineyard and for a 100-acre vineyard. The payback interval was less than a year for the 500-acre vineyard, though the costs saved were modest—mainly because the larger vineyards do not typically shoot-thin their vineyards. Personally, I see a reasonable attraction to machine-suckering, as it is relatively easy to do, and the machines are inexpensive.
Shoot thinning is a painstaking process requiring great skill. For high-end vineyards, I don’t see a rush into mechanical shoot thinning, and the study shows that this category is only of marginal benefit anyway. That said, there will be a point when skilled labor is so expensive that even shoot thinning may be adopted by high-end vineyards. I just don’t see that happening in the foreseeable future.
Leaf Pulling
Here is a practice that could make a lot of sense to mechanize, even though our thoughts about leaf removal shifts from year to year. We shudder at the thought of fully exposed fruit on a scorching hot day or during an excessively warm growing season, but we shudder just as hard when our fruit becomes infested with mildew due to insufficient light getting into the fruit zone. A lot of us are moving to very selective leaf removal now, removing only modest amounts of leaves and laterals, sometimes leaving “umbrellas” over the fruit or “tunneling” out leaves from the interior of the canopy. While leaf removal machines are continually improving, most cannot produce the finessed leaf removal that we require in some of our vineyards. But most vineyards are not farmed with such finesse, and mechanical leaf removal provides an excellent replacement for hand labor. New machines can produce a fruit zone that looks almost identical to a hand-pulled job, with little leaf residue and minimal damage to berries.
Seavert found good savings enjoyed by mechanical leaf removal. Even for small vineyards, the savings ranged between $250 and $275 per acre, per year. Payback interval on the machines was between three and five years, with smaller intervals for the larger vineyards. But for the 100-acre vineyard, the payback was reduced to only 1.5 years and for the 500-acre vineyard only 0.3 years. For those Washington vineyards, the savings was smaller, at about $200 per acre, per year—but still seemingly worthwhile.
Aside from its more brute-force leaf removal, mechanical leaf removal provides the benefit of getting the job done in a timely manner. As leaf removal is usually conducted during the time of year when shoot thinning and other canopy management is also in high gear, oftentimes labor is in temporarily short supply. Delaying leaf removal can result in disease, high pyrazine levels and poor light- and heat-acclimated fruit, so the benefits of mechanical leaf pulling may be greater than the labor savings alone.
Harvest
The mechanization first widely adopted by high-end growers and wineries, mechanical harvesting is no longer only for production growers. Seavert’s study found the greatest savings in mechanical harvesting, which is not a surprise to me. For even the smallest vineyard there was a savings of about $775 per acre, per year, and as much as about $1,300 per acre, per year for the second-smallest vineyard studied. Payback on the machinery was a long 13.5 years for the 20-acre vineyard but only four years for the 40-acre vineyard, and just under two years for the 100-acre vineyard. The largest vineyard, the 500-acre vineyard, saw paybeck in less than one year, even for the larger, over-the-row Pellenc machine it utilized. A savings between $1,100 and $1,200 per acre per year was realized for the larger vineyards, which is nothing to sneeze at.
We still find some winemakers resist machine harvesting. While I can understand their reluctance to mechanically harvest varieties, like Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Chardonnay, why there is reluctance to machine-pick Bordeaux varieties boggles my mind.
Those varieties pick well without extensive juicing and skin breakdown, and destemming them in the vineyard provides one less source of vegginess to the wines. There is no doubt that more wineries and winemakers (as well as growers) will get on board with machine-harvesting and will plan vineyards with that in mind from the beginning.
Overall, Seavert found a 1.5 year payback on the machines purchased for the vineyards under study that were 100 acres or less. For the 500-acre vineyard, the payback period was less than one year. I find that to be astounding and compelling and a motivation to acquire some or all of these tools. While the slightly lower labor costs in California would make these numbers a little less attractive, they’re not that far off as to change the decisions.
They have put together an online tool at www.agbizlogic.com. Their tool is intended to aid growers in determining if some of these mechanization practices should be adopted into their own operations by plugging their own numbers into the economic model. I suggest taking a look at it.
It's mid-May... and the North Coast is getting rained upon. Forecasts are showing showers for seven of the next ten days here at our home base in Windsor, CA. That's more rain than we expected, for sure.
It's great to check the rain gauge and see some site specific precipitation data. But that only tells half of the story.
Each site is unique. How much of your soil profile was affected by the recent rain is unknown unless you have devices in the soil to measure it.
Leave guess to the past. We want you prepared for this season and the seasons to come. So, through the end of May, AV is offering promotional pricing on select soil moisture sensor devices we install and support.
Both Aquacheck and Sentek capacitance probes measure soil moisture and soil temperature at six and twelve depths respectively. These probes are connected to telemetry and send you real-time data to your smartphone and computer.
With proper protection, these sensors stay in the ground and last for years. We have probes over a decade old-still reporting consistently!
Advanced Viticulture will be celebrating it’s 15th year in business on May 1 of this year. As for most businesses large and small, it started humbly and on a shoestring. Since it’s inception, our business has grown in its services and in its staff. We’re proud of what we’ve been, what we are and what we will become.
One thing is for sure: we will continue to be personally humble but intensely proud of our work.
During this difficult time, we feel fortunate and grateful to be an essential business and are allowed to continue our work, with protections in place to protect our personnel and our customers. Please don’t hesitate to contact us for new technology projects, new consultations, and new management services. And please stay safe and healthy.
We’d like to take this time to introduce you to the leaders in our company. Today we will continue with Mark Alvarez, Vineyard Operations Supervisor and Loni Lyttle, Viticulturist.
Mark Alvarez, Vineyard Operations Supervisor
Mark was born and raised in Sonoma County. After graduating from Geyserville High School, he pursued a passion for agriculture and never looked back. Mark has been involved in vineyard and agriculture for the past 17 years as a vineyard supervisor and safety officer. Developing safety programs and managing vineyards and staff for such companies as Clos Du Bois, Buena Vista, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management and now currently Advanced Viticulture. “I’m lucky to do something I love to do and to work with people that I not only respect and admire but care about on a daily basis. That is what makes this company great: we are not only a team but a family.”
Mark exhibits all of the qualities we prize in our company. His meticulous attention to detail, his expertise at dealing with his employees in all situations, his coordination of training and enforcement of safe practices have greatly enhanced our vineyard management business. We are so fortunate to have Mark on the team.
Loni Lyttle, MS, Viticulturist
A native of Point Reyes Station in Marin County, Loni grew up eating good cheese and making jokes about her mother’s love of California Chardonnay. She attained a B.A. in Economics from Smith College in 2010. Though originally intent on going into banking, she opted to travel the world after graduation and soon found her calling in Piedmont, Italy, harvesting grapes and making wine with the locals. Loni worked as vineyard worker and English teacher while attending the University of Turin, graduating in 2014 with a second bachelors in Viticulture and Enology. She was hired as an Assistant Vineyard Manager for Ceretto Winery and began simultaneously working on her Masters in Viticulture and Enology at the University of Turin, finishing in 2018. She started with AV in 2019.
Loni brings an intense passion for viticulture and fine wine production to our company, a foundation in science with a holistic approach that is a perfect complement other aspects of our company. We are blessed by Loni’s participation in client consultations and expert recommendations in addition to her support of our technology offerings.
Advanced Viticulture will be celebrating its 15th year in business on May 1 of this year. As for most businesses large and small, it started humbly and on a shoestring. Since it’s inception, our business has grown in its services and in its staff. We’re proud of what we’ve been, what we are and what we will become.
One thing is for sure: we will continue to be personally humble but intensely proud of our work.
During this difficult time, we feel fortunate and grateful to be an essential business and are allowed to continue our work, with protections in place to protect our personnel and our customers. Please don’t hesitate to contact us for new technology projects, new consultations, and new management services. And please stay safe and healthy.
We’d like to take this time to introduce you to the leaders in our company. Today we will start with Juan Maya, Vineyard Development Supervisor and Paul Sharp, Technology and Sales Manager.
Juan Maya, Vineyard Development Supervisor
Juan has worked in agriculture since 1996 and in vineyard management for most of that period, specifically across Napa, Sonoma, Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties. Through his years of experience in different wine growing regions and an inquisitive nature, Juan has been able to develop and refine practices that have met the varying needs of different clients. As vineyard supervisor, working in both the installation and management of vineyards for AV, he is able to apply the techniques and skills he developed during his career to meet the sophisticated needs of vineyards in the North Coast wine growing regions.
Juan is a blessing to AV. Juan exhibits all aspects of what we strive to be as a company. He’s a craftsman, an engineer by default, a leader and a hard worker to say the least. He makes everyone in our company look good and we constantly get compliments about his work, especially on the vineyards he develops with precision and care. He’s also a really nice guy.
Paul Sharp, Sales and Technology Manager
Paul Sharp is a passionate, results-driven professional who radiates a positive attitude within our company and to our clients. His aspirations for success were cultivated in the CSU Chico Business College. There he earned a BS in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing. Paul’s education broadened when he pursued the sustainability pathway at Chico State. Minimizing our ecological footprint and conserving natural resources were two areas of focus. Now he furthers this passion by supporting vineyard sensing technology that reduces natural resource consumption and automation technology that allows for precision application of water while warning clients of system failures that require attention.
Paul has brought fresh energy to our company. He’s extremely friendly, patient and understanding with our customers. He’s also as tireless in his business development activities as he is installing soil moisture monitoring technology in our vineyards. And he’s the resident master of our technology products. We hope you will meet Paul someday soon.
We wish you all good health and hope things are running as smooth as possible in this interesting time.
Our personal lives have changed a bit since our last update, but AV Consulting and Vineyard Management are staying strong and are open for business.
We are thankful for the opportunity to stay fully open for business through the mandatory quarantine. Our team continues to work in the vineyard following the necessary safety protocols to substantially reduce risk of spreading virus.
Vineyard Technology: Whether it's adding sensors to an existing site, or installing a new vineyard monitoring/control system- we are ready to bring you the tools for success as we start the season. Weather stations, soil probes, irrigation system monitoring and automation-you name it. We can make quotes with our without a site visit, but if we visit your site, we will maintain proper social distances. Likewise, with installations, we will be working along or with adequate separation.
Moisture monitoring services: We will be providing our moisture monitoring services as always. If you are an existing customer, we'll be operating as we always do. For anyone interested in finding out about our moisture monitoring and irrigation consultation services, we'd be happy to discuss that with you. No two seasons are the same and the low rainfall totals we've received thus far could change how we "normally" approach irrigation.
Much of California, and certainly the north coast, have been in a dry weather pattern recently. We haven't received substantial rainfall in about a month and weather has been unseasonably warm. This pattern is not uncommon, but it is always disconcerting. We in the north coast rarely think about irrigating during the winter because rainfall is plentiful. And while many of our soils can hold onto water during dry spells, some have limited ability to do so. It is those soils we need to be concerned with during dry periods like these. Even though vines are not transpiring while they are dormant, cover crops and weeds to extract moisture from the soil and vines need to remain hydrated even through the winter time. Drying tissues in dormant vines can cause bud necrosis, loss of fruitfulness, potentially elevated cold susceptibility and uneven budbreak.
The charts above show average profile soil water content (relative scale) for two different vineyard blocks over the recent 120 days. The upper chart shows that rainfall has filled the profile and, while moisture is declining, there is plenty remaining and the depletion of moisture is very slow. In the lower chart, rainfall is seen as spikes in soil moisture, but the water content does not rise very high. While moisture depletion is slow, the profile is fairly dry in the upper 32" (data not shown) and the block may very well benefit from an irrigation or two until a wet weather pattern returns.
Here's the kicker: these two vineyard blocks are on the same property, are mapped to the same soil series and are only about 1400 feet away from each other. But the soils are quite different and their water needs to be managed quite differently. The upper chart is from a level block and the lower chart is from a hillside block on rocky, shallow soil.
How do you manage your soil moisture year-round, let alone during the growing season if you don't know what is happening in real-time? The answer is you don't unless you have this information at your fingertips at all times and during all seasons. We can provide this to you with soil moisture probes, like the one shown below, connected in real-time and year-round via automated telemetry. System options and pricing have improved recently and we can offer this capability to you at surprisingly low cost.
Our services include installation and support of the soil moisture sensors. Once installed, we are happy to guide you on how to view the soil moisture data and make calculated decisions on irrigation.For those wanting more assistance, AV offers an advisory package for folks looking for expert analysis and easy-to-follow irrigation recommendations based on your real-time soil moisture and plant stress data.
Email paul@advancedvit.com or call us at (707) 838-3805 for more information on our soil moisture probes, other technology and any site specific questions you may have.
I'm not going to go ahead and say that I don’t think pruning is taken seriously enough. So why is it that I see poorly pruned vineyards so often? I think that most growers and viticulturists know very well how to prune grapevines and could do a great job of it on their own—if that were possible. But most growers and viticulturists do not have the ability to prune the entirety of their vineyards on their own, so they employ a labor force to prune, just like any other manual vineyard task. All vineyard operations are important, but pruning is just a little more important because pruning affects not only the upcoming growing season’s vine balance and productivity, but potentially the longer-term ability of the vine to either build or maintain its health and productivity.
While there is certainly no problem handing over the pruning tasks to skilled laborers, it is important that the wishes of the grower or viticulturist is communicated effectively to the pruning crew, and that the crew is sufficiently supervised in order to control the quality and consistency of the job. I feel, however, that the message needs to be clear and somewhat simplified. Not to disparage anyone’s intelligence but, frankly, I think sometimes pruning plans are made overly convoluted to the point of becoming paralyzing in their complexity.
There are many methods and technologies that can be used to assist pruning decisions. Pruning formulae used to be popular (and are undoubtedly still used), where the number of buds retained per vine is based on an equation using the pruning weight of the vine. Usually, this is done on a block-by-block basis, but ideally, it is done on a more localized level. Technologies, such as LIDAR and lasers, are used to map the biomass of a vineyard on a fine spatial scale, which could add to the ability to prune to a vine-specific prescription.
Forgive me for sounding like a luddite, but unless we are pruning by machine (a perfect way to integrate those aforementioned technologies), human pruning crews are doing the job. And how are you going to communicate, on any practical level, that vine 1 needs to be pruned one way, and vine 2 another and, vine 3 a different way, etc.? The answer to that is not complexity; its simplicity. That doesn’t mean we aren’t pruning precisely. It just means we are employing some fundamentals of pruning that can be communicated to pruning crews and can be executed by them. The better pruners will adopt this and could, thereafter, prune any vineyard without much instruction. I’d like to give you what I believe to be my essentials for pruning.
Rule 1 Through 10: No Skinny Stuff
I’m not going to wait to the end of this article to state what I think is probably the most important practice, and that is to prune back to sufficiently thick, dense wood. This applies both to cane-pruned and spur-pruned systems. Don’t leave skinny wood! Why am I emphasizing this so much? It’s because I see it happen way too often, especially in cane-pruned vineyards, where it is the most detrimental and the most noticeable. Dormant buds and early-emerging shoots rely on stored carbohydrate in the woody tissues nearby. They cannot and do not produce their own photosynthetic energy until some leaves expand and become functional. Carbohydrate is stored in the permanent structure of the vine as starch during dormancy in the winter.
As the weather warms, the starch is broken down into simpler sugars. These sugars have a limited ability to move because there is little sap flowing, other than by root pressure, so the emerging buds and shoots need to feed off local carbohydrate storage. Leaving skinny wood starves the buds and young shoots for energy when they need it most.
It seems that whenever I look at a vineyard that I have not worked with before, I see excessive amounts of this skinny wood. In cane-pruned vines, this slows bud emergence, and sometimes buds don’t burst at all. Shoots that are starved of energy early in their growth usually remain stunted throughout the season. Fruit on the short shoots lag in maturation relative to fruit on stronger shoots, and short-shoot fruit is commonly dropped during one thinning pass or another. This is also true for spurs, though the effects are less dramatic because there is more permanent vine tissue near the buds of spurs than canes. Nevertheless, the same is true for spurs. Canes should be pruned back to a point where the girth of the cane is sufficient. Skinny spurs should be pruned back to one bud or even to the basal bud.
The effects are not short-term. I find that weak wood begets weak wood, and that means that the weak wood will leave weak shoots and canes that will be skinny the following year. In fact, I believe that excessive buds retained at pruning will weaken the vine over time and could potentially create ancillary problems, such as greater disease susceptibility.
What do I use as a rule of thumb? I like to prune to wood that is no less than 1 centimeter in diameter (three-eighths of an inch). Sometimes, we can cheat just a little but not by much. I hear “pencil width” often used as a guideline, and I suggest that pencil width is an insufficient girth to use as a reference. Unfortunately, pencil width is a convenient reference because many people can intuitively “sense” it, whereas three-eighths inch or 1 centimeter is more difficult to recognize. Nevertheless, I believe it is a good rule to prune by.
Leaving thicker, stronger wood will produce more uniform and stronger shoots and canes. Vines that have been overtaxed by overly generous pruning (i.e., leaving more buds than they should have) continue to be weak. I find that pruning weak vines severely, maybe even including cutting back cordons, can allow them to regain strength if they are not diseased. A little short-term pain is rewarded with a healthy and more productive vine in the longer term.
The beautiful thing about this one simple rule? It requires no technology. Just a good eye that can recognize thick and thin wood. This rule is also site-specific. Each vine can be assessed on its own merits and pruned accordingly, which means that this is a low-tech way to prune on a vine-by-vine basis, without needing complex pruning formulae or GPS-determined locations.
There are exceptions to every rule, of course. Thick canes are good unless they are shade canes or so-called bull canes. Thick canes with long inter- nodes and that are possibly also flattened/oval-shaped, rather than round in cross-section, are often poor choices for cane-pruning. Good pruners should know that. Also, just because a cane is thick doesn’t mean it should be stretched excessively long. Cane length can be longer for thicker canes, but don’t be greedy. Eight to 10 buds per cane will usually do; any more can still lead to uneven budbreak, especially in some varieties, like Cabernet Sauvignon.
Timing
There are many aspects of timing, but often the overriding issue is the logistics of just being able to get through the pruning season in time. There are reasons to prune both early and late. Budbreak timing will be affected by the timing of pruning. However, I doubt that a shift of any more than seven to 10 days of difference will be achieved by pruning in December versus late February. Yet, that could be enough of a shift to influence a decision. Early pruning could be used where ripening is difficult for a particular variety or vineyard block. Advancing the ripening a little may make the difference between ripe fruit in October or a mercy pick in November. However, early budbreak has its pitfalls. Susceptibility to spring frosts is an important consideration as is susceptibility to poor weather during bloom and fruit set. Both risks diminish if the season is pushed back a little later, at least with typical weather patterns in the North Coast. Trunk diseases are also an important consideration. An early prune will expose vines to fungal spores much longer than a later prune. Most pruning wound protectants are effective for a short time, but they may not remain that way during the long period between pruning time and budbreak. Hence, they may need to be applied twice for early-pruned vineyards.
In other words, early pruning is really only beneficial if fruit ripening is difficult in a particular situation. Otherwise, later is better. Many growers use the double-pruning approach: They use machines or people to long-prune their vineyards early in the dormant period and then follow up late-winter with the final pruning. This is only effective for spur-pruned vines and provides good protection against trunk diseases while also reducing spring frost risk and risk of poor fruit set due to poor spring weather.
Finer Aspects of Pruning
There have been more and more discussions about some of the finer aspects of pruning; and although I have not been through the discussions offered by Simonit and Sirch, I urge you to take a look at a recent article on that very subject authored by Judit Monis in Wine Business Monthly.
The lessons are beautiful in their simplicity, which is something I can get behind. Avoid large flush cuts to older wood because they will die back and create zones of desiccation that will interfere with the vascular system of the trunk or cordon.
Also, avoid making cuts to both sides of a vine structure, as the dead wood will create a convoluted path for sap flow in the live wood. These poor practices not only reduce the health of the vines, by inhibiting sap flow, but also make them more susceptible to pathogen attack.
OK, you say, then what about the 100-year-old head-trained Zinfandel and Carignane vines so highly prized and so long-lived? Good question. Many of those vines beg the question, “How are they still alive?” In truth, many of those vines are barely alive and thrive only because they are pruned so severely that they are balanced. Can you buy that explanation? Hope so, because that’s all I’ve got.
That said, I usually like to see trunk and cordon suckers, if any, pruned flush to the trunk, only because we want to remove the basal buds that will push another sucker the following season. If the wood is only one-year-old, the desiccation zone into the trunk will be minimal.
Pruning is not simple. Good pruners get to be good with years of experience. I see no need or benefit in making things more complicated for them despite all of the technology we have now to make it so.
The 2019 Growing Season in Review
The 2019 growing season will be marked, if not scarred, by the amount of unsold fruit still hanging on the vine after harvest. You don’t need me to tell you that it was a rough year for growers just about everywhere in California. Growers with grape contracts faced strict limitations on their contracts’ tonnage maxima; and, while it was an average year for yield, even some contracted vineyards had fruit that was left hanging on the vines. For those without contracts, it was a no-go as almost nobody was looking to buy grapes this year. Even good grapes. I know that some spot market bargains were had, but most non-contracted grapes went to the birds. Or to the fungi. Unfortunately, I feel that this is not the last we’ve seen of a bad grape market. Let’s hope it’s a short dip and we get back into balance soon.
It Was a Good Vintage But...
As usual, I’m writing this from the perspective of the California North Coast wine-growing region. Any weather data I’m showing are from the Russian River region, or at least the corner of the region I call home base, which is the northern part of the AVA. I would bore you (and me) to pieces trying to pore over every region’s weather data, and so I’ll limit the discussion in this way to make it bearable and useful for most of us.
Overall, this year was fairly smooth. No big heat spikes, generally good weather and enough time available to ripen the fruit. But no growing season is perfect, and perfect is boring. So, I’ll accentuate the negative—because negativity is more interesting.
A Wet May
The rainy season was going along just fine, except for the flooding in February. I don’t mean to be insensitive, as the floods were severe and very damaging. But they occur frequently in a wet climate like this; and as usual, it happened when the vines were sleeping. After the February rains, the precipitation was more typical of the region, and we were proceeding along with what seemed to be a typical, if not drier than normal, spring. That is, until mid-May, when we received a rather unseasonal rainfall that ranged between about 3 to 5 inches over two days (F IGURE 1 ). East Coast folks will laugh at us, but that amount of rainfall is quite a challenge for fair-weather Californians.
In the short-term, the rainfall stopped all our field work for more than, including much-needed fungicide spraying. In the longer term, that amount of moisture was enough to bring most soils back to field capacity and even saturate many vineyards to a depth not usually found in May. We have soil moisture probes in vineyards throughout the region; and after the initial rainfall drained away, many soils remained saturated at depths of about 2 feet (and below, of course). Many of these soils did not fully drain below saturated levels in the lower soil profile until July and August and some even into September. It was a challenge to tell some growers not to irrigate in the middle of the summer, but many of them didn’t need to irrigate because that stored moisture held on for so long. My day job largely involves guiding growers to initiate their irrigation later into the season in order to extract the rain-fed moisture before applying any supplemental moisture. This year took that concept to an extreme, and we didn’t need to start irrigating most vineyards until August and September in the North Coast. (Likewise in East Paso Robles!). Some vineyards held on all season without any irrigation and only needed to be irrigated after harvest.
When the rains arrived, bloom and fruit set were not yet in wide display. There was some bloom but less than what is usually present mid-May. This is a good thing because rain, during bloom and fruit set, can and will cause failure to set fruit. There were a few precocious vineyards that were in bloom, and some did not fare well as a result. We did see a fair amount of shatter in Cabernet Sauvignon and some Rhône varieties, but fruit set was largely unimpeded by the foul mid-May weather. The spate of cool weather did seem to slow down the vines, and we were looking at a potentially very late season and harvest at the time of fruit set.
We Californians are spoiled with usually perfect growing season weather, and clearly that is something that makes our region so great for growing winegrapes. So, the vintage is usually affected when that dry weather pattern is disturbed. Another downside to late spring rainfall in 2019 was that vines and other vegetation grew wildly. It was tough to keep up with cover crop mowing and mowing, three times or even more was not uncommon. But worse than that were those growers who tilled in their cover crops—for shame! The season played a trick on us and made us think that spring was over with dumping its rainfall. So, some thought they would conserve moisture by tillage (as well as those who till for aesthetics). Those who tilled their tractor rows had it worse than those that didn’t. Unpredictable spring rainfall is yet another reason to consider moving to no-till management practices.
Botrytis is always a fear after a rain, partially in the short-term but mostly in the long-term, as the fungus can create a latent infection in the clusters that re-awakens much later in the growing season. Astute growers applied preventative sprays after fruit set and again at bunch closure. Perhaps as a result, and due to a rather dry harvest, I saw very little bunch rot on well tended vineyards this year.
Not only did cover crops and weeds grow like, uh, weeds, but so did the vines. Keeping up with canopy management after the May rains was difficult; and just when crews finished one tucking and positioning pass, another was needed, in addition to other canopy management tasks. With vines growing so wildly, our clients and our own vineyards withheld any nitrogen fertilization, for fear it would only feed the fire. I presume that nitrogen fertilizer was eventually applied to most vineyards, but I think some simply skipped that step; and as a result, I think some vineyards were nitrogen-deficient as harvest approached.
Temperature Patterns
In my opinion, though rainfall patterns are important, temperature patterns define the vintage. If that is the case, then this was a pretty good one, not an exceptionally hot year like 2017 nor an exceptionally cool one, like 2018. The 2019 vintage was a more-or-less Goldilocks one where things were just about right. Looking at the accumulated heat summation (degree-days, FIGURE 2 ), we see that the season started out pretty typically compared to the previous two seasons, whereby in mid-June heat accumulation was about the same for all three years. A late-season spate of warm weather rose the heat summation above that of last year, but the absence of extreme heat waves kept accumulated heat well below that of 2017 (a season many of us want to forget).
Looking at heat summation month-by-month (FIGURE 3 ), we see that May temperatures were much lower than the previous three growing seasons, which tended to delay the onset of bloom and fruit set. Many vineyards were setting fruit well into June this year, which is later than typical by about two weeks. My observations were that bloom and fruit set were erratic and uneven. Flowers were blooming on vines where fruit had already set. While not uncommon, this is not a blessing for quality because uniformity of maturation tends to lead to higher quality.
By June and July, things were more typical of the region, with weather being consistently mild to warm but devoid of extreme temperatures. We like that because the vines like that. But the late and erratic fruit set led to late and erratic veraison. We saw green Cabernet Sauvignon berries into late August, something I can’t recall seeing before. Veraison seemed to take weeks in a single vineyard block. I don’t like to appear pessimistic, but a long, drawn out veraison process is not good for wine quality. Again, this stemmed from the uneven bloom and fruit set weeks earlier.
Weather was quite warm during August and September, with heat summations rivaling the hot 2017 season, though without the extremes of the high temperatures in 2017. There were a few heat spikes, including one in late September that reached 105° F in Alexander Valley and a bit higher than that in a few other locations, like Calistoga, but nothing that caused immediate damage to most vineyards. The very late veraison was matched with a very short ripening period brought about, presumably, by the consistently warm, but not extremely hot, weather.
Does that bode well for quality? Well, we usually hope for a long ripening period, which allows for phenolic “ripeness” coincident with ideal sugar, acid and pH levels. For certain, many vineyards developed sugar quickly, and phenolics seem to match. My fear for the quality of the vintage lies more in the potential variability of fruit maturation, which persisted throughout ripening and originated at fruit set. Furthermore, the late spring rains made it difficult for vines to reach desired water stress levels as there was simply too much moisture available to them. Stress prior to veraison—I like to target lag phase—is an important physiological trigger of secondary metabolic enzymes in the fruit. This is especially important for red varieties. Some vineyards did indeed reach target stress levels prior to veraison, but I would estimate that most did not, especially if they were irrigated too early.
Disease
Since I’m being so negative, I’ll have to mention disease. Every year I say the same thing: “This was the worst mildew year ever.” Funny, though, that early in the season we were all marveling at how it was a good year for mildew control. That confidence was soon shattered when we ventured into the “worst mildew year ever.” This can best be visualized by looking at the powdery mildew (PM) risk index, with daily scores averaged over each month (FIGURE 4). Early- season (April-May) PM index levels were quite low in 2019 compared to the prior two years. Perhaps this created a sense of complacency with growers; and since the rains happened, it was difficult to catch up on sprays anyway.
But the index went sky-high in June, rivalling that of 2018, with index levels averaging over 80. That is high risk indeed. To make matters worse, the index stayed high in July and August. This was due to the consistently mild weather. It takes high heat to push mildew back, but our high temperatures did not venture over 95° F and were much milder than that, so mildew was a happy camper. We were not. Susceptible varieties, like Chardonnay, were hit bad. Control was difficult and some fruit simply had to be dropped. The late and uneven veraison made it even more challenging, since growers who made their last spray at veraison were surprised with the persistence of green berries, which are susceptible to PM and went unprotected before finally entering the ripening phase.
Late Spring Sometimes Defines the Vintage
It seems clearer than ever that, at least in the North Coast, late spring weather influences the vintage quality as much as any other weather factor. The big, late rain lies in counterpoint to the mild to warm (but not too hot) temperature patterns during fruit development. The mild weather also made for some severe outbreaks of powdery mildew that were tough to eradicate. Pardon my guarded pessimism, but while I’m sure great wines will be made from fruit this vintage, my overall impression is just “meh.” Hopefully, we’ll all be pleasantly surprised
Trust us, you are not alone..
It's harvest or post-harvest and your vines have been putting their resources into maturing a crop. Or trying to. At this time of year, due to leaf age, accumulation of stresses and a diversion of the vine's carbohydrates to the fruit, vines tend to look their worst.
There are many possibilities why your vines don't look right, and this is the best time to identify possible culprits, which could include nutrient deficiencies, toxicities, water stress or disease. We can help you determine if what you are seeing is a severe or minor problem, or maybe not even a problem at all. We can direct specific sampling and testing or perform the sampling ourselves and send samples to reputable labs for analysis.
Then, we can recommend mitigation and management strategies so you can deal with the issue in the best viticultural and economical way.
Mark Greenspan and the AV team are happy to schedule a vineyard walk through to assess health, perform any needed tests and provide recommendations. Don't ignore it or wait yet another year!
Webinar by: Dr. Mark Greenspan of Advanced Viticulture and Christopher Dunagan from Naviz Analytics
Thursday 8/15/19 8:30AM Pacific Time
Why does Napa and Sonoma Cabernet fruit command some of the world's highest prices? Learn about the best practices for Vineyard Water Stress Management from Dr. Mark Greenspan from Advanced Viticulture. Dr. Greenspan, widely acknowledged as one of the leading Viticulture experts in world is regularly published in Wine Business Monthly. Christopher Dunagan from Naviz Analytics will also show you how leading growers use Remote Sensing technology and Analytics to help manage vineyard operations and report on water stress management practices.
Many North Coast vineyards are beginning to irrigate, or soon will start. Without sensors in the ground, we run risk of over irrigating or over-stressing our vines and losing either or both quality and yield. With veraison around the corner, we still have time to install soil moisture sensors to help you optimize your water management.
Soil moisture sensors are the most useful tool for precision water management of vineyards. Having decades of experience, Mark Greenspan has perfected how to view this information and make calculated decisions about when to start irrigating and then about irrigation volume and intervals. Soil moisture is not a secondary measurement. It's a primary one along with plant water status measurements like the pressure chamber and porometer.
We don't just sell soil moisture devices - we show you how to use them because we use them ourselves.
Our services include installation and support of the soil moisture sensors. Once installed, we are happy to guide you on how to view the soil moisture data and make calculated decisions on irrigation.
For those wanting more assistance, AV offers an advisory package for folks looking for expert analysis and easy-to-follow irrigation recommendations based on your real-time soil moisture and plant stress data.
I recently attended a tour of some vineyards in central Spain, hosted by Lallemand, to introduce some international viticulturists and winemakers to their LalVigne product, which acts to stimulate ripening processes in the grape. I will talk about their product, as well as some others, in another column. I had been to Spain a few times before this recent visit but was struck by the vineyards in the La Mancha region, which were rather extensive plantings of very low, head-trained (AKA bush) vines, widely-spaced and whose vineyard floor had been completely denuded of any other vegetation besides the vines themselves. This practice has been traditional in the region, which receives about 20 inches of rainfall annually and whose soils are very shallow and rocky. Because the soil overlies limestone, roots go down to only about 30 inches in depth or less.
Nevertheless, they do have irrigation available in the La Mancha region, and some vineyards there are experimenting with cover crops in order to build their soils, which otherwise tend to look like barren wastelands. Here in California, it is becoming more and more uncommon to witness vineyard floors with such a “scorched earth” appearance. Growers have been employing cover crops, either by sowing a blend of grasses, legumes or insectary flowers, or by allowing the “native” vegetation to grow during the winter and managing it during the growing season. The current trend has been to reduce or eliminate tillage from the row middles (i.e., tractor row). But is leaving the cover crop in the tractor row a source of competition for the vines and could it be more detrimental than it is beneficial? The answer is, of course, “it depends.”
If Spanish traditionalists are trying cover crops in regions they never have before, perhaps there is a reason. As you can see from the photo, the soil in that bush vine vineyard looks more like a pile of dead rocks than it does actual soil, but fine winegrape vineyards don’t really want fertile soil, do they? Again, it depends.
What Do Cover Crops Do for Us?
Soil is an ecosystem with a mineral phase, a water phase, a gas phase and a biological phase. The biological phase includes soil-borne macrobiota: worms, insects, nematodes, mollusks, plant roots, etc.; and microbiota: bacteria and fungi of countless different genera and species. While some of the biota are potentially harmful to grapevine roots (e.g., some nematode species, grape phylloxera, some pathogenic bacteria and fungi), most, if not all, are part of an interwoven subterranean ecosystem. The soil biota help to cycle nutrients, thereby improving the efficiency of cropped systems by cycling biomass into useful minerals for our crops. Dead plant parts function as a source of energy for much of the soil organisms, large and small. So, when we prevent vegetation, a component of our biological system, from growing, usually through cultivation or herbicide applications, we eliminate the primary food source for the biological organisms in the soil. This not only increases our dependence on chemical fertilizers, it potentially creates waste as the soil nutrient-holding capacity of the soil is benefited by the ability of soil microbes to convert fertilizers into usable forms for plants, as well as to lock some up for temporary storage into organic forms.
In other words, a lack of plants (other than grapevines) is potentially very dangerous for a vineyard and is generally undesirable for a sustainable vineyard system.
An extensive research study was published in 20031, where a vineyard was analyzed after 17 years of treatments that included a permanent fescue cover crop in tractor rows, herbicide-treated tractor rows and alternate-row herbicide treatments (none was tilled). There was a distinct and significant elevation in soil organic matter in soil under permanent sod, but the difference was only seen in the upper 8 inches. Nitrogen content was also higher in the upper 8 inches of soil while potassium content was higher, down to 18 inches under the cover-cropped treatment. Soil under permanent cover crop also had higher water-holding capacity and greater friability down to 18 inches and a lower bulk density (hence less compaction) down to 8 inches. While no soil microbiological assessments were made (this study was done before PCR laboratory methodologies were as widespread as they are now), the higher soil organic matter and generally better soil conditions would most likely promote a more active and potentially diverse soil microbiota.
Mind you, the benefits were mostly seen in the upper levels of soil, which are where most of the microbial activity and nutrient cycling occur. Though not explicitly stated, cover crops will aid in water infiltration and reduce runoff and erosion. Grass cover crops, such as the one studied in the 2003 paper, are high biomass producers, with dense but shallow root systems. Some native perennial grasses have deeper root systems, and we’ve seen them as deep as 4 feet in some places. But those grasses are intensely competitive and are not generally good companions for grapes, except possibly under the soggiest, most vigor-inducing soil conditions.
While grasses have a benefit as a cover crop, broadleaf plants also have their place. Legumes (e.g., beans, peas, vetch, clover) form a symbiosis with certain bacteria, and can capture nitrogen from the atmosphere and “fix” it in a mineral form that can serve as a nutrient for the crop. There is a place for legumes in all but very vigorous vineyards. The nitrogen fixed by legumes is not immediately available but is slowly released as the vegetation decomposes, which creates a slow and steady available nitrogen source for the vines. Besides legumes, many growers like to plant mustards and other brassicas, which have showy flowers in the spring and some tendency, though not a very strong one, to repel nematodes. Yet another use for cover crops is for insectaries, and they are usually planted only in a small percentage of rows for that purpose.
What is the Downside to Cover Crops?
The 2003 study I’ve referred to demonstrated a strong competitiveness of the grass cover crop for the grape roots. Grape roots were found to be far less abundant wherever the grape roots proliferated. That means, in the case of the cover crop, there were much fewer grape roots in the tractor row down to about 2 feet in depth. Below that depth, a reduction in grape roots was not observed. On the other hand, there were more grape roots found under the vines in the cover-cropped treatment than in the sprayed treatment, though again the differences were not evident below about 2 feet in depth. So, clearly, the grass cover crop roots presented a source of competition against the grape roots and caused the vine roots to grow differently based on the grass competition.
Grasses will compete against other species for nutrients and water, but much of their competitiveness comes through allelopathy, wherein the grass roots exude chemicals that are toxic to other plants. This is why it is generally quite undesirable to grow grass cover crops under vine rows. But can this effect be undesirable for cover crops grown only in tractor rows and not under vines? Again, I fall back on “it depends.”
I’ve been involved with a study in Sonoma County that compares cover- cropped to tilled treatments, similar to the 2003 study, but with tillage instead of herbicides and with a much shorter time of study. One of the measurements includes soil moisture profiles measured in the vine rows in the treatment plots. Because I am serving as an advisor and analyst on the project and am not the principal investigator on it, I will refrain from presenting any data from the study (and also because the study is ongoing). However, early indications are that the cover-cropped versus tilled treatments did not show any differences in the rate of moisture draw-down by the vines, at least when measured under the vine rows.
Anecdotally, others who have conducted similar trials have seen little, if any, differences in water consumption under tilled versus non-tilled treatments. This is somewhat perplexing since we would expect a transpiring cover crop to extract more moisture from the soil than a tilled soil, as a tilled soil may dry out in the upper few inches, but the disturbed soil will tend to inhibit evaporation otherwise. I suspect that we and others may have seen a difference in moisture draw-down in the tractor rows under cover crop versus tillage, but it is not practical to maintain soil moisture devices in the tractor rows.
That said, I most certainly believe that a cover crop will compete with vines, both for water and through an allelopathic interaction (for grasses). While cover crops will tie up nutrients, the long-lasting effect is not a nutrient competition because nutrients are eventually released as the vegetation decomposes, which is what cover crops eventually do. As for water competition, keeping cover crops mowed will reduce the transpirational surface area and, hence, reduce their water competitiveness. And on the contrary, leaving them high will help to extract moisture from the soil, which can be a good tool for wet spring conditions (and wet summer conditions in regions that receive summer rainfall). But as we’ve seen in our limited trial work, the competition is not great under well-managed conditions (i.e., a mowed cover crop with weeds controlled in the vine rows).
Where might cover crops be undesirable? Truthfully, they will probably be beneficial in almost any situation, and the types of cover crops can be chosen to complement any soil and climate combination. Grasses are great at water consumption if water is in over-supply and are also great for biomass production to improve soil organic matter content. Legumes are great for stimulating weaker vineyards by their ability to fix nitrogen and lack of competition based on their growth cycle. But planting grasses in a weak vineyard could be counterproductive, especially if not mowed when water is scarce. Planting legumes in a vigorous vineyard is similarly unwise.
Thinking about the relatively “awful” soils in La Mancha, wine growers have long eschewed any form of weeds and cover crops in order to reduce competition. But, in so doing, they have also (likely) reduced soil organic matter, water-holding capacity and nutrient retention. It’s good to see that they are now experimenting with allowing other vegetation into their vineyards. The move to cover crops and reduction in tillage is a good one, but like everything, it must be managed to suit the specific conditions of the vines, soils and climate.
Making sense of soil moisture sensors
Soil moisture sensors are the most useful tool for precision water management of vineyards. With two decades of experience, Mark Greenspan has perfected how to view these reports, and make calculated decisions about when to start irrigating and then about irrigation volume and intervals.
We don't just sell soil moisture devices - we show you how to use them because we use them ourselves.
Our services include installation and support of the soil moisture sensors. Once installed, we are happy to give a tutorial on how to view the soil moisture data and make calculated decisions on irrigation.
For those wanting more assistance, AV offers an advisory package for folks looking for expert analysis and easy-to-follow irrigation recommendations based on your real-time soil moisture and plant stress data.
Excerpt from Mark Greenspan's May Wine Business Monthly article
It doesn’t take a genius to know how important water is to agriculture, but 30 years ago I had yet to learn about the finer aspects of how it can be managed and manipulated to produce the best wines from any vineyard. I’m glad that I ended up working with water as it continues to be known as one of the primary tools a wine grower has available to manipulate his crop towards the end product and, for those of us in the coastal regions, to bring out the true site characteristics from a vineyard.
I’ll divide the active growing season into four segments for the sake of this discussion: Budbreak to fruit set, fruit set to veraison, veraison to harvest and harvest to leaf drop.
Budbreak to Fruit Set
This stage is easy. Between budbreak and fruit set, we are aiming for steady, uniform shoot elongation. This period has been referred to as the “grand period of growth.” While we don’t want excessive rate of shoot elongation, we in wet winter climates usually manage vigor before the season starts, using balanced pruning techniques, not water management. We pretty much want our vines to have all the water they need during the grand period of growth. In the North Coast, this is easy.
Even in drought years and except for the rockiest of soils, we usually start the growing season with a soil profile that is at field capacity and in some cases above field capacity at some soil depths. That is not the case with the Central Coast. Many locations will not receive a full profile from rainfall each year, so some irrigation will be necessary during the spring (and some will need irrigation during the winter as well).
How does one know if their vineyard needs to be irrigated? The easy and non-sustainable way would be to simply irrigate. There is no downside to the vineyard to irrigate, during the winter and spring, as long as one uses high-quality water. But, the use of soil moisture monitoring devices is always a good idea to identify how much moisture resides in the soil at any given
time.
Finally, we absolutely do not want any water stress to occur on the vines during bloom and fruit set periods. We also do not want excessive vegetative vigor at this time, but that is often more about nitrogen status than water status.
Fruit Set to Veraison
This is the critical period. Following fruit set, the berry enlarges, first by cell division and expansion and later (after two to three weeks have passed) by cell expansion alone. Berry enlargement will be very sensitive to water deficit stress at this time as the berry is being fed by xylem vessels, which can both push water into the berry and pull it back out.
Growth of berries is impossible without turgor pressure within the cells, and water stress will cause berries to become less turgid. The softening usually only occurs temporarily during the day but can be sufficient to reduce berry enlargement. Therefore, water deficit stress has a direct, depressing effect on yield.
However, the benefits of well-managed water stress at this stage are great, and this is the phenological period that benefits most from controlled water stress. As mentioned, berry size is reduced by water deficit stress. But, the benefits are not solely about berry size. Let’s get back to vine vegetative growth—primary shoot and lateral elongation. Our goal is to grow enough leaf area to ripen the crop but not so much growth, including lateral shoots, that we create a dense canopy, especially not in the fruit zone. Dense canopies cost more money in canopy management, create disease pressure, both for powdery mildew and botrytis, and have a depressing effect on wine quality. Vines that have ample water resources will simply continue to grow vegetatively, so there is a compelling reason to control water status of the vines during this phase of development.
However, perhaps the most compelling reason is that we have a short, but fairly identifiable, period during which water stress can improve aspects of ripening and final wine quality more than any other time of the growing season. This is the period preceding veraison, whose length is unclear, but I suggest is about two to three weeks before veraison. For many varieties,
this is the lag phase when fruit slows down its growth prior to softening and resumes its growth at and after veraison.
Hence, the primary window for water stress is lag phase through completion of veraison (because berries go through veraison asynchronously). Some evidence exists that water stress could hasten the onset of veraison and possibly make it more uniform, but excessive water stress may also retard veraison. So, like most things, moderation is the name of the game. We
usually aim for -14 bars of midday leaf water potential or 125-150 mmol m-2 s-1 of stomatal conductance during this period, though these values vary among varieties, wine styles, and soil conditions.
Veraison to Harvest
The current trend seems to be that the water stress applied prior to veraison can be relieved after veraison because beneficial effects of stress on berry metabolism is far less than before veraison. Aside from during heat events (when keeping water status high allows leaves to better cool themselves and maintain some photosynthesis) there is no reason to over-irrigate vines during the ripening phase. We want to maintain a little stress on the vines, though not as much as we had imposed on them during our lag phase stress window.
Speaking of winemakers, it burns me (and sometimes the grapes) when they ask us growers not to irrigate during ripening or at least at the latter stages of ripening. Unless vines have been over-irrigated, there is little reserve moisture in the soil remaining, and going cold turkey on irrigation causes vines in that condition to crash. I totally understand not wanting growers to over-irrigate at that stage, but vines still need water to maintain leaf function through harvest.
Post-harvest
Post-harvest irrigation is so important, it’s amazing how many growers get it wrong. I’ve seen everything, from no-irrigation after harvest to the infamous “big drink and walk away.” I’d prefer the latter to the former; but if the length of time between harvest and leaf drop is long, it’s better to just keep irrigating the vines as they were before harvest. We want to keep leaves functioning to replace carbohydrates in the permanent structure of the vine. This is extremely important. I’m not going to drone on and on about this, but the moment after harvest is the first day of the new growing season so don’t neglect your vines at this critical time.
Water management is probably our biggest tool in California viticulture. Most growing regions of the world do not have the opportunity to control vine stress as we do. Let’s use our advantage wisely
Knowing your soil moisture takes the guesswork out of vineyard water management
Bud break is here and the 2018 vintage is underway. A dry February for the North Coast, followed by a rain-filled March begs the question, “is it time to irrigate?”
There have been some email campaigns circulating suggesting that irrigation of vineyards is imminent. For most locations, we disagree. Notwithstanding the predicted rainfall that should hit us very soon, most soil moisture profiles in the north coast are where they were last year.
Using continuous soil moisture profile probes at our vineyards, we don't need to speculate about what might be needed with regard to irrigation. We just know. And no matter what method you choose to monitor your vine water status/stress and/or evapotranspiration, if you don't measure what is happening below the surface, you're still just guessing.
Here we investigate a few different locations, with different soils and different climates and comment on each one. For each of them, we show a full year's worth of soil moisture. The beginning of the chart shows the moisture levels at the same time one year ago.
The upper chart shows average soil moisture and the lower chart shows individual depths in the profile. Both representations of moisture are important as they tell us different things and facilitate rapid decision-making. Note that total profile charts are only possible with water content information - matric potential data cannot be summarized in this manner, which is why we prefer water content sensors.
Do any of these look like your vineyard? You won't know until you measure it.
Green valley vineyard
Green valley vineyard on Goldridge fine sandy loam soil (we've used this site for examples previously). This vineyard has received about 22.5 inches of rainfall this season. The average soil moisture (upper chart, blue line) is nearly identical to what it was this same time last year. Note that the vineyard did not require irrigation until Mid-August as moisture was taken up at succesively-deeper levels as the season progressed. The longer we wait to irrigate here in the north coast, the less the vines become dependent on irrigation.
Russian River valley vineyard
Russian River valley vineyard on Huichica loam soil. This vineyard has received about 19 inches of rainfall this season. Again, the average soil moisture (upper chart, blue line) is nearly identical to what it was this same time last year. Note that the vineyard did not require irrigation until Mid-July as moisture was taken up at successively-deeper levels as the season progressed. The deepest level (48", brown line in the lower chart) did not get accessed by the vines until early August and moisture became depleted at that depth in early September.
Eastern Paso Robles vineyard
Eastern Paso Robles vineyard on a silty clay soil. This vineyard has received only 8.5 inches of rainfall this season, which is common, but on the dry side of normal. These soils rarely saturate and this season is no different in that respect. Note, however, that the soil moisture in the profile (upper chart, blue line) is about the same as it was the same time last year. In this climate, the limited soil moisture requires earlier irrigation to allow for canopy growth and good fruit set. After fruit set, irrigation must continue, but a deficit irrigation program will ease the vines into a mild water stress for the benefit of wine quality. Knowing soil moisture here is especially important at all times of the growing season, since it rarely starts off with a soil profile even close to field capacity.
Budbreak is here. And it's time to think about your water management practices this upcoming growing season. And for the lifetime of your vineyard.
Sonoma RCD has a great opportunity for growers on important reaches of Mill, Mark West, Grape and Wine Creeks, and their tributaries, to participate in a vineyard water management and conservation project. We have a grant that allows the Sonoma RCD to pay for 85 % of the cost of:
-1-2 irrigation block evaluations, which includes information on distribution uniformity performance, and a report and recommendations for system upgrades, if needed
-receiving weekly irrigation recommendations from Advanced Viticulture, who will monitor soil probes in the field, along with doing weekly porometer and pressure bomb readings
-developing a water management/conservation plan
You would benefit by looking at the different aspects of your water use and management, and develop a plan to meet your needs, while using water as efficiently as possible. The irrigation efficiency tests would help you understand how well your system is working, and make recommendations to maximize your distribution uniformity and irrigation efficiency. This increases grape quality and production, while minimizing water use. The weekly Advanced Viticulture irrigation recommendations will help improve fruit quality and provide timely information on when to water or hold off.
Fortunately, we can offer these services, of which you would only need to cover 15% of the overall costs. It would only require a small time commitment from you. Please let us know your interest in this, as we are trying to nail down our last couple participants soon.
If you know of others you think would be a good candidate, please let us know.
No, we never get tired of promoting the use of soil moisture for vineyards. Having adopted them in 2010 after eschewing them for decades, we now feel that they are one of the most valuable pieces of information out there for growers. And they are becoming more affordable, at least with respect to the conveyance of this information to your computer screen, portable device or phone.
We're working as re-sellers for several different companies now and you will be pleasantly surprised at the affordability as well as quality of these systems for soil moisture monitoring as well as any other monitoring or control purpose. Be pleasantly surprised. Call us at 707-838-3805 or reach out to Mark at mark@advancedvit.com or JT at JT@advancedvit.com.
Oh, and by the way, those devices we installed in 2010 are still working just fine!
This winter was the wettest on record. I've had some growers ask me or joke "so we won't need to irrigate this year, right!?". Well, as most of you probably know, that is not the case at all. There is a finite amount of water storage in our soils, referred to as water holding capacity (WHC), defined per depth of soil, but also spanning the depth of the effective root zone. Beyond that WHC, any additional moisture will either run off, or percolate below the root zone. Soils in the north coast were essentially at field capacity in December of 2016, so all of that heavy rainfall did not contribute one drop of additional moisture storage to vineyard soils. It's really the spring rainfall that dictates how we manage vineyard water. Late spring rainfall forces us to combat that extra available moisture through vineyard management practices, such as delayed suckering and thinning, cover crop and floor management, and possibly less fertilization.
Next month, take a look at my article on the subject in the June issue of Wine Business Monthly, where I go into greater detail. In that article, I stress the importance of soil moisture management. There are new technologies that are bringing us the ability to automatically monitor vine water status (stress). I feel that some of the best are still to come, now being field-tested. We are participating in the testing of one of the devices and are also involved with another of them. Despite our increasing ability to monitor vine stress, the need for soil moisture monitoring is not reduced by any means. With knowledge of where root activity is occurring and where moisture continues to be available, soil moisture monitoring allows us to apply irrigation later into the growing season. Oftentimes, we've been able to dry farm vineyards previously irrigated. Also, continuous electronic soil moisture monitoring allows us to determine the depth of each irrigation and precisely how many days elapse for vines to extract that moisture. No modelling - just highly repeatable results from irrigation-to-irrigation and from season-to-season.
I gave a presentation recently at the Sonoma County Winegrower's Sustainability Field Day. Check it out by clicking here.
Mark Greenspan
If your irrigation system uses an electric pump or pumps and is connected to a PG&E meter, you may be able to get your vineyard's irrigation system automated with a substantial portion paid by PG&E. PG&E's automated demand response (ADR) program asks that a participating grower's pump be shut off from 1 to 5 hours during the peak demand portion of the day, for about 15 days during the growing season. Growers participating in the program get an initial payment to cover the costs (up to 75%) of an irrigation automation system which, in addition to automated valve control, may include soil and plant moisture, weather, and other monitoring features. Additionally, growers are paid cash or bill credits for each temporary pump control event. Growers are given advanced notice of these temporary downtime events.
This is a great way to get a state-of-the-art irrigation automation and monitoring system installed in your vineyard at a fraction of its cost otherwise. We can help you with design and installation of a wireless system that requires essentially no disruption of your existing infrastructure.
The Russian Riverkeeper Board of Directors and staff have selected Mark Greenspan as the finalist for this year’s Business Water Conservation Award. The award will be presented at this year's River Awards Gala on September 24th.
Mark was chosen because of all his work on vineyard irrigation efficiency and his 2012 Middle Reach Russian River Vineyard Irrigation Demonstration Project that provided valuable information on agronomic rates for irrigation with recycled water. These efforts help achieve one of the most important goals of achieving watershed resilience in the face of Climate Change by reducing water use and assisting with protecting high quality groundwater.
Mark will be unable to attend the event, and the award will be accepted by one of Mark's associates. To quote Mark: "I would like to thank the Russian River Keepers for this honor. Our approach to precision water management provides for a very efficient use of water resources for wine grape growing. This benefits the grower in lower farming costs; benefits the winery in improved wine quality; and has the added benefit of water conservation. Grapevines are a very water-thrifty crop and we should be happy that they are a part of the landscape of this region."
Mark will be travelling to Chile at that time at the request of some of the Chilean growers. Mark will be speaking to growers on vineyard irrigation management and on state-of-the-art vineyards in the north coast. Mark hopes to gain some knowledge and experience from the Chilean growers and maybe even get a Wine Business Monthly column out of it!
The month of February was quite dry. In our soil moisture example site above (located in the heart of the Russian River Valley), only about 0.9" of rain were recorded during that month, though we are staring at more rainfall now that March has arrived.
The soil moisture content charts (above) include individual levels (8" through 48" at 8" increments) in the lower chart while the upper chart shows average moisture content in the profile (all 6 sensors). We see that, in January, most levels were at saturation with the substantial rainfall that fell then (note how the curves "flat top"). The total/average profile moisture shows a similar pattern during January, where the relative moisture content hovered about 84%. We see how, since January, moisture content had dropped off by the end of February, breaking below saturation at most levels, including 40", though 48" still appears to be at saturation.
The rains in early March brought moisture levels back to saturation, which will then drain off to be at field capacity. There was sufficient rainfall received in just those few days to bring the profile back to full, which is what we hope to have occurred by this time of year.
With budbreak occurring, the dry February does not seem to have had any effect on the moisture conditions to start the season, thanks to the rainfall recently received. So, what will happen now? We'll keep monitoring.
Technology Partners
Advanced Viticulture, with its viticultural and technical knowlege, brings value-added services to these companies' offerings. Partnerships include:
Ranch Systems - We have enjoyed a partnership with Ranch Systems longer than any other company. Headquartered in Novato, California, Ranch Systems manufactures weather stations and wireless vineyard control systems. They can monitor soil moisture (connection to Aquacheck and other probes), irrigation system status, water depth, and local weather, while providing irrigation system automation for vineyards and other farms. Advanced Viticulture is an authorized reseller and installer, supporting all applications, and specializing in water management and control technologies.
Davis Instruments- Based in Hayward, California, they are a manufacturer of weather station instruments and have been in business for over 50 years. Their new Enviromonitor system combines weather stations with other monitoring capabilities, not the least of which is connectivity to the Aquacheck soil moisture probes. Their system is very low cost and the online user interface is simple and clear. Advanced Viticulture is an authorized reseller and installer for Davis Instruments.
WiseConn- Based in Chile, but with local offices in California, they manufacture wireless telemetry and control devices, specializing in wireless irrigation system control under their DropControl brand. They integrate soil moisture, valve and pump control, fertigation control and weather data into a sophisticated, but easy-to-use online control portal. Advanced Viticulture is an authorized reseller and installer for DropControl products.
Trimble (formerly STI) - A technology provider, and this relationship is focused on soil-based spatial technologies (SIS) to create high-resolution spatial maps of soil properties. Advanced Viticulture is a reseller for this technology.
Decagon Devices - Soil moisture monitoring and Plant water status measurement. The Leaf Porometer remains the favorite plant-based moisture measurement tool. Advanced Viticulture is a Distributor of their products in Northern California.
Working with Advanced Viticulture provides the following benefits:
Advanced Viticulture is proud of and gracious for the comments made by some of our clients:
"Mark is an important part of our team because he consistently produces results. His all around knowledge of climate, soil and viticulture has been invaluable to us. Especially at our most challenging sites."
Mike Benziger, Benziger Family Winery, Glen Ellen, CA
"We have been working with Advanced Viticulture, LLC for five years. We began working with Mark because we needed advice to bring our vineyard to a higher level of fruit quality and solve special plant/soil nutrient issues. We have found that Mark's advice on vine nutrition, plant moisture management and trellising has enabled us to improve the fruit quality to the level we were seeking. What we value most in our work with Mark is his deep and rigorous knowledge of viticulture research literature as well as his unique knowledge of the relationship between viticulture practices and results in the vineyard. It continues to amaze me how Mark can ride through the vineyards and visually identify plant nutrient issues and plant moisture status. He is a strong proponent of using detailed scientific data on plants to confirm visual observation of plant nutrition issues which is a practice that we now regard highly."
Donald Hofer, Kiler Canyon Vineyards, Paso Robles, CA
"Advanced Viticulture has added value in making recommendations for operations that have resulted in improved vineyard health and increased production of high quality fruit.
Bruce Conzelman, Conzelman Vineyards, Anderson Valley, CA
"I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Mark Greenspan, Ph.D over the years on numerous projects addressing different issues. In each situation his insights, advice and open-mindedness served us well. I would have no hesitation recommending his services and look forward to our ongoing collaborations."
Alan York, International Advisor on Biodynamic Winegrowing
Advanced Viticulture has supplemented our company's technical viticulture effort for the last three years. Specifically, Advanced Viticulture has helped us with staff training, technology investigations, and viticulture research projects. Advanced Viticulture helps insure that Walsh will stay sharp and continue to provide excellent service to clients.
Towle Merritt, Viticulturist, Walsh Vineyards Management